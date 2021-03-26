Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,486 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 133.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 109,359 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

