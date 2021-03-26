Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.35 Million Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,019,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,459,000 after buying an additional 807,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 688,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 439,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 824,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 257,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

SJI opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

