12,124 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,124 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

