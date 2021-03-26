Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Stake Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth $108,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

MBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

