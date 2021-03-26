Morgan Stanley Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $105.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

