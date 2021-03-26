Insider Selling: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells 8,802 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,802 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $375,141.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,365.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.64 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JYNT. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Joint by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Joint by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

