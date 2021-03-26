AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Sells C$408,609.60 in Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.46, for a total transaction of C$408,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,170 shares in the company, valued at C$2,610,626.19.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00.

AcuityAds stock opened at C$16.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$33.08. The firm has a market cap of C$879.33 million and a PE ratio of 222.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AT. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.23.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

