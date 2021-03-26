Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $85.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.11.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.