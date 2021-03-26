New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Price Target Raised to $6.50

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SNR stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $515.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 796,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

