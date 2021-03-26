The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $874.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $743.89.

SHW stock opened at $739.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $412.01 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $704.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $710.78.

The Sherwin-Williams shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 43,622 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

