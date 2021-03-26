Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $196.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PXD. MKM Partners raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $161.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after acquiring an additional 489,671 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

