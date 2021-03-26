Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $505,000 Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,023 shares of company stock worth $3,016,066 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

