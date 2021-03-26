ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Position Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,156 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ON shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.