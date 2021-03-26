Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $220,000 Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKX opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $566,731.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

