International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 106.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,485 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 286,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $131.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

