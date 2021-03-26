Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Major Shareholder Sells $2,426,958.00 in Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $2,426,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $589,364.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $351.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOOK. TheStreet raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

