Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 19,307 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,307 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 77,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

MTRX opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

