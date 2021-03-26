The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLD opened at $202.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.15. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.09 and a 52-week high of $224.89. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

