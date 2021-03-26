The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.48 Million Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HFWA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

