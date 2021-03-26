Credit Suisse AG Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,809,107 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.70% of Seacor worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seacor in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Seacor during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seacor by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Seacor during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Seacor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CKH opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.23 million, a P/E ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CKH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Seacor Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

