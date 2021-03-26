The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $11.09 Million Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.33% of Spectrum Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 543,125 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

