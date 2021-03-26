Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DT opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,900 shares of company stock worth $11,789,422. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

