The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 778,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THBR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,595,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at about $5,610,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THBR. Roth Capital began coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

THBR stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.