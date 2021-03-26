The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 85,078 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 85,078 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.36% of Cutera worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 69,025 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 12.3% during the third quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 545,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 363,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Cutera stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

