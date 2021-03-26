Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several research firms have commented on DLB. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,187,075. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

