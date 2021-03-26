O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,681 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

