Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,054 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,789,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 86,223 shares of company stock worth $4,168,234 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.