Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $418.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $401.00 to $418.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CP. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $414.86.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock opened at $353.21 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $205.26 and a 52-week high of $385.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.