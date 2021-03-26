Credit Suisse AG Sells 47,400 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Textron worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $57.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

