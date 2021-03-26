Credit Suisse AG Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Valvoline worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

