Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) were up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.39. Approximately 12,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,424,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The business had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

