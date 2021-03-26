Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,929,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $112.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

