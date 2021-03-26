Morgan Stanley Increases KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $24.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

