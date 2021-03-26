Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates Buy Rating for Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,193,121. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.