Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 274 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 149.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $130.41 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $156.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.68.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon bought 10,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,914.20. Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,117 shares of company stock worth $889,845. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.