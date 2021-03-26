Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500,586 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 408,472 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Microsoft worth $2,780,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 207,121 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,720 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 240,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $232.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.93 and a 200 day moving average of $220.71. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $148.37 and a twelve month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.