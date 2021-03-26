NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in NRG Energy by 40.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

