Morgan Stanley Increases TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Price Target to $52.00

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

TCF stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,127,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,772,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 76,057 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

