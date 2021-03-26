Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 231.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,022 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.8% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $120.59 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

