Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,985 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.53% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $38,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GT opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

