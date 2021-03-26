Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 167.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.85.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $1,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,550,476.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,451,728 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $398.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.43 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

