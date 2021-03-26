Karen A. Foster Sells 16,332 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $613,429.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.66, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares during the period. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $17,934,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

