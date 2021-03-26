Barclays PLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth $8,546,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 3,167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400,919 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 323,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 66,273 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. Suzano S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 73.71% and a negative net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

