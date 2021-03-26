Morgan Stanley Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $323.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $323.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.53.

SEDG stock opened at $270.03 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $72.80 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,147. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

