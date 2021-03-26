Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.09.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.