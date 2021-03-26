Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FBHS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of FBHS opened at $90.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $93.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after buying an additional 25,297 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

