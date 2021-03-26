Valero Energy (VLO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) recently:

3/23/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Among all the independent refiners, Valero offers the most diversified refinery base with a capacity of 3.1 million barrels per day in its 15 refineries located throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The majority of the company’s refining plants are located at the Gulf coast area from where there is easy access to the export facilities. However, per the Renewable Fuel Standard, Valero is compelled to divert cash in order to add volumes of renewable fuels. This can limit profitability. Notably, weak demand for gasoline and jet fuel in this challenging environment has been denting the company’s refining business. Moreover, although the firm’s cash balance can clear the short-term debt, the coronavirus-dented fuel demand has raised questions about the firm’s ability to pay off a portion of its long-term debt.”

3/2/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Valero Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/26/2021 – Valero Energy is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,413.20, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,562,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Valero Energy by 491.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Valero Energy by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 965,297 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

