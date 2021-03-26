Michelle Philpot Sells 8,207 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $467,470.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,645 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $90,573.70.

On Monday, March 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.33 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after buying an additional 430,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after buying an additional 464,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

