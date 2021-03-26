5,646 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KKR opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

