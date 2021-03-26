EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 158,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EME. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.